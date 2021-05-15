Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

