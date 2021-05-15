Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.