Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

