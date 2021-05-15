Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.58 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.