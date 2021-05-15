M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $154.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.29.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 787,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,766. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

