Multiplier (MXX) Market Cap Reaches $20.09 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $19,869.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005022 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.82 or 0.01148472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.01213740 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 285,892,614 coins and its circulating supply is 104,020,098 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

