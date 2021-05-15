MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, MurAll has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $790,046.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,833,670 coins and its circulating supply is 8,561,783,501 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

