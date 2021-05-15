Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 278,128 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit