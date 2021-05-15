Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 278,128 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.