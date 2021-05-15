Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 278,128 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.