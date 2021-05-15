National Bank Financial Comments on Savaria Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,368,750. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119 in the last quarter.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.