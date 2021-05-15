National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$76.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$77.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

