National Bankshares Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

