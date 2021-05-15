National Bankshares Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Analyst Recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

