National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 831,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,521. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

