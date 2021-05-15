National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS.
Shares of National Vision stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 831,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,521. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
