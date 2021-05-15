Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 29,971 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $133,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

