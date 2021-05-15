Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 184,535 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

