Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.50. 1,234,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

