Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. 1,103,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,246. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

