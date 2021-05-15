Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. 706,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

