Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Sells $620,753.37 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

