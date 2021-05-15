nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.63.

NCNO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in nCino by 239.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in nCino by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

