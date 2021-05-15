Needham & Company LLC Cuts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

