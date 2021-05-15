Needham & Company LLC Cuts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.59.
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
