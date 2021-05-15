Needham & Company LLC Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

