Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.