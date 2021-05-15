NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 184,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,179. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

