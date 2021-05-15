Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 161,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,465. The company has a market cap of $474.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $338,022. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

