NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $61.61 million and $5.26 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.