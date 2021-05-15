Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

