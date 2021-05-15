NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $34,215.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,508. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

