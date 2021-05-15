NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NTCT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 328,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

