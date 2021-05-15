New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 327,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.