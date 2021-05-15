New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 327,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,252. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

