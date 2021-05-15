New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 826.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,881,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $54,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 533.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 574.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 569,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,070.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

