Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor Acquires 1,000 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

