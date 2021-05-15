Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor Acquires 1,000 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
