Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $289.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $159.13 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

