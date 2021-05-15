Northcoast Research Weighs in on Masonite International Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

DOOR opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.