Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Northland Power stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

