Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $54.67. 154,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

