NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

