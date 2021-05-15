NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

