Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 3,572 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08.
Shares of NOVT stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $146.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
