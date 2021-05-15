Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 3,572 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

