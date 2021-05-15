Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $289,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

