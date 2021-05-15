NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

