Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $43.09 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $43.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,340,229 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

