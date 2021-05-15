Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £130 ($169.85) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Shares of SPX opened at £121.80 ($159.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £114.91. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 12 month high of £123.60 ($161.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

