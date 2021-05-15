Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. 329,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

