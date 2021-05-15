Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,085,231 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 727.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.29% of Grocery Outlet worth $45,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

