Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $8.57 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.