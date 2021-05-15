Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 281,941 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 689.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

