OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $88.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $357.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $369.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.39 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 441,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,004. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

