Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $44,524. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

