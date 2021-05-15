Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock worth $1,710,384. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 4,965.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

